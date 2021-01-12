CFO4Life Group LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 158,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.