CFO4Life Group LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,635. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average of $210.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

