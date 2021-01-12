CFO4Life Group LLC Has $529,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

