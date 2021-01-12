CFO4Life Group LLC Has $606,000 Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 11,822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,180 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,424 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,713 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 750,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 2,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

