CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 398 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.69. 124,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,977. The company has a market cap of $278.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

