CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 19,819 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises about 6.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 15,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.