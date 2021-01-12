ChainX (PCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.34 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $7.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00013470 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00109895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00257584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061918 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,577.21 or 0.87893081 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.