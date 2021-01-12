Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $25.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen cut shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

