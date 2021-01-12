Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $25.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen cut shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.16.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
