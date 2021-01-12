Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.