Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.