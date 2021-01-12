China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CEA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEA traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. 36,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

