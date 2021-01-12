China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,068,300 shares, a growth of 748.8% from the December 15th total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 852.3 days.

OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

