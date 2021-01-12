Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KDNY. Oppenheimer raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of KDNY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.14. 100,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,405. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.