Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 546.2% in December

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 546.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 7,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

