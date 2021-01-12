Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBKC remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Christopher & Banks has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.87.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 417.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBKC shares. ValuEngine cut Christopher & Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Christopher & Banks in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

