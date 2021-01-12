Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

