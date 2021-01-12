Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
