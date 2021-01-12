Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.93.
CGX opened at C$9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. Cineplex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$34.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.08.
About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
