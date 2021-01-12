Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 789,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

