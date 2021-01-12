Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Short Interest Up 357.1% in December

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CNWT stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Cistera Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Cistera Networks
