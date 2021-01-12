Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.32 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.