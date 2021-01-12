Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.30

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $601.50 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

