Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Citizens Financial Group worth $44,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

