Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) (CVE:CSX) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) (CVE:CSX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.44. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.29 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

