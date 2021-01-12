ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 1,285.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CACG stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

