ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 571.5% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get ClearOne alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,395 shares of company stock valued at $154,082. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,884. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.