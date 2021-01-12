Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361.67 ($30.86).

CCH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,280 ($29.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,058.40 ($5,302.33). Insiders have bought a total of 566 shares of company stock worth $1,231,225 over the last 90 days.

CCH traded up GBX 5.27 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,355.27 ($30.77). The company had a trading volume of 589,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,523. The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,326.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,095.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

