Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lessened by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Cognex comprises approximately 2.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 42.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. 10,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,292. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

