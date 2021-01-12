Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ENGMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

ENGMF stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

