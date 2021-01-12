Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 24.94% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

