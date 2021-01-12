Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.03. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.99.

Comerica stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

