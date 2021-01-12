Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. 21,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,802. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Comerica by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

