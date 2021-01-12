Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY opened at $10.43 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.