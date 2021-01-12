Compass Diversified (CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 22nd

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

CODI opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CODI. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

