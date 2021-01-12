Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

