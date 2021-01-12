Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $751.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce $751.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $819.50 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE CLR opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 3.37.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.