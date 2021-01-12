CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

CRMD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist initiated coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CorMedix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,025. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $267.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

