Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.94.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
