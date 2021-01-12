Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

