Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $361.44. 72,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.