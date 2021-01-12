CRDT (CRDT) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One CRDT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market capitalization of $463,674.67 and approximately $170,754.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258402 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00061776 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,933,251 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

CRDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

