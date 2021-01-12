Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $525.00 Price Target

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $525.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price objective (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

NFLX stock opened at $499.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.35 and its 200 day moving average is $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

