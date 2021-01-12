Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WISH opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.