Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.75. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $2.69 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.28 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 131,690 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

