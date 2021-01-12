Critical Contrast: Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) & Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Francesca's alerts:

This table compares Francesca’s and Marks and Spencer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85% Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A

37.8% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Francesca’s and Marks and Spencer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Marks and Spencer Group 1 4 5 0 2.40

Volatility and Risk

Francesca’s has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Francesca’s and Marks and Spencer Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A Marks and Spencer Group $12.95 billion 0.27 $30.13 million $0.42 8.62

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Francesca’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and provides its products online. It also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates 1,519 stores in the United Kingdom and 62 stores internationally. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.