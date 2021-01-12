Critical Review: Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) versus Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Golden Gate Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.36 billion 1.33 $138.00 million $7.81 18.07 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Golden Gate Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $117.29, indicating a potential downside of 16.90%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide -2.94% 6.53% 2.06% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Golden Gate Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation(NYSE:VAC) operates independently of Marriott International, Inc. as of November 21, 2011.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

