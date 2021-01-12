Critical Survey: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) versus German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

This table compares Dacotah Banks and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A German American Bancorp $221.98 million 4.15 $59.22 million $2.35 14.80

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Risk & Volatility

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A German American Bancorp 25.10% 9.72% 1.24%

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. German American Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dacotah Banks and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.72%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 locations in Aberdeen, Brookings, Clark, Lemmon, Mobridge, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Sisseton, Watertown, and Webster, South Dakota; Dickinson, Jamestown, Minot, Rolla, and Valley City, North Dakota; and Morris, Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; seven counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.