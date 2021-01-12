Critical Survey: Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tailored Brands and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Zumiez 0 4 1 0 2.20

Zumiez has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential downside of 24.91%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tailored Brands and Zumiez’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A Zumiez $1.03 billion 1.06 $66.88 million $2.62 16.47

Zumiez has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tailored Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45% Zumiez 6.25% 14.02% 6.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Zumiez shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zumiez beats Tailored Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

