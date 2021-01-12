CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.96.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $232.24 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $234.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $4,108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,119 shares of company stock valued at $198,034,978. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

