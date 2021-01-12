Crypto.com Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $94.37 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $94.37 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, OceanEx, Bithumb and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,652,968,035 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ABCC, DDEX, Dcoin, BiteBTC, Bibox, Indodax, KuCoin, CPDAX, CoinTiger, OKEx, GOPAX, OceanEx, IDEX, Huobi Korea, Bithumb Global, BigONE, HitBTC, Huobi Global, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

