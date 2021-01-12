Cryptrust (CTRT) 1-Day Volume Hits $495.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptrust has a total market capitalization of $11,502.01 and approximately $495.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00107375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00065474 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00255221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061082 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.49 or 0.83054660 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

