CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CVI traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $17.91. 720,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $40.68.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.