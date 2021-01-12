Cypress Capital Group Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 472,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.